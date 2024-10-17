Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.32 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 7% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $683.86 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000543 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,027,589,931 coins and its circulating supply is 1,007,063,367 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

