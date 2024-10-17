Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,896 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 7.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $219.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

