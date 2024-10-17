TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0220 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $128.37 million and approximately $32.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00041600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,433,284 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,116,988 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.