TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.03. TeraWulf shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 2,575,612 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada raised shares of TeraWulf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 79,925 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,870 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

