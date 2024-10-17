Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.