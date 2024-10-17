TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 60.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 39.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

TELUS Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.50%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.