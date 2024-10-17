Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $247.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.86.

NYSE TFX opened at $235.15 on Monday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.77.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

