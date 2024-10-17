Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Insider Max Royde Purchases 7,000 Shares

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £9,170 ($11,974.41).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £7,260 ($9,480.28).

On Friday, August 23rd, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,625.23).

Team Internet Group Price Performance

TIG stock opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.74) on Thursday. Team Internet Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 112.34 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.71). The firm has a market cap of £333.19 million, a PE ratio of 2,220.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.69.

Team Internet Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Team Internet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

Featured Articles

