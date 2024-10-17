Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.18 and last traded at $72.18, with a volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.87.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,072 shares of company stock worth $2,052,157 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

