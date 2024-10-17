Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

TRGP stock opened at $162.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.25. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.59.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $2,323,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 287.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Targa Resources by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,910,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

