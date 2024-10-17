Tamar Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.