Tamar Securities LLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

COWZ opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

