T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.52 and last traded at $38.43. Approximately 4,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 26,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

