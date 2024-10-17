T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $219.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.36. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $136.85 and a 52-week high of $220.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $257.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

