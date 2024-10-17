Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Synchrony Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.450-8.550 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.