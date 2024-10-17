Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.31 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.31 ($0.06). 94,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 349,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.91 ($0.06).

Synairgen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of £8.60 million, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of -2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.04.

About Synairgen

(Get Free Report)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.