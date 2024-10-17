Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.31 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.31 ($0.06). 94,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 349,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.91 ($0.06).
Synairgen Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of £8.60 million, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of -2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.04.
About Synairgen
Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
