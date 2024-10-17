Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.43 and last traded at $47.79. 19,650,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 81,254,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.40 target price (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,730.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 971.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after buying an additional 60,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

