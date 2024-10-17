Sunpointe LLC Sells 117 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sunpointe LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Sunpointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,809,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $223.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.17. The stock has a market cap of $642.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.