Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,768,000 after acquiring an additional 691,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $956,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,048,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,131,000 after buying an additional 366,432 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,835,000 after buying an additional 868,475 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $683,916,000 after buying an additional 1,031,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Suncor Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

