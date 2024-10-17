Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $786,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.38. The stock had a trading volume of 57,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,504. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.