Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $564,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,808. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.03. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

