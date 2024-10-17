Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,188 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.51 and a 200-day moving average of $191.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.