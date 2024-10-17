Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $7.10 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 172,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 503,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $97.39. The stock had a trading volume of 241,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.