Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 2,941 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $586.05. 605,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.46 and its 200-day moving average is $544.36.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

