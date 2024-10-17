Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 107,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.45. 1,253,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,979,466. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

