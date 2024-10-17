Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 748,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,554 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,193,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 105,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 40,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,679. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

