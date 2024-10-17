Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 62,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 42,438 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 173,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 676,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,021. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

