Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $390,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,144. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $205.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

