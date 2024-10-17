Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $89.99 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

