Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 143 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 40.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.95.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $321.63 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

