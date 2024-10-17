Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 99.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 267,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,248,000 after buying an additional 133,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DLR opened at $162.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.89.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

