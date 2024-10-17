Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of -481.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

