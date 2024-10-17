Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 371 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in General Mills by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 543,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

