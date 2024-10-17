Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4,288.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 111,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,238,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $361.38 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.22 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.09. The firm has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

