StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BTX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.61.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
