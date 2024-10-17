StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
ISDR opened at $10.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $40.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Issuer Direct
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.