StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

ISDR opened at $10.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $40.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 19,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,320.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 705,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,804,697.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 4,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,152.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 709,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,416.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

