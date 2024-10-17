StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get ALLETE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALLETE

ALLETE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ALE opened at $64.40 on Monday. ALLETE has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 67.79%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ALLETE by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.