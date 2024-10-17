Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 37,012 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 64% compared to the average daily volume of 22,568 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,226.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 40.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Trading Up 5.0 %

BB traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,192,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,461. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.40. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

