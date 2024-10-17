Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.63%.

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ameren by 115.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

