Stephens Increases Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target to $85.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.07 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

