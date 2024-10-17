Steem (STEEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.01 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Steem has a market capitalization of $83.64 million and $16.01 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,994.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.10 or 0.00541984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00108817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00233031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00028275 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00027407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00074338 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,032,027 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

