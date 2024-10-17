Status Price Reaches $0.0255 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Status has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $99.87 million and $27.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,992.84 or 0.99997428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013553 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00061624 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,910,803,188 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,910,438,408.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02433133 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $2,467,314.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

