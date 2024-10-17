State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $106.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STT. Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

NYSE:STT opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in State Street by 411.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of State Street by 44.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

