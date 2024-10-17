State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

State Street Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $92.93 on Thursday. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.