Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.78 and last traded at $95.33. 896,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,407,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

