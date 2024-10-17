Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $115.00 at BTIG Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.58. 643,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,404,943. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after purchasing an additional 221,718 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $495,145,000 after buying an additional 266,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $415,167,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

