Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Boosted by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.84.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

