SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 11291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEW. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 35,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.