SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 1-Year High

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEWGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 11291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEW. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 35,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

