SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 11291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.
SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SRH Total Return Fund
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.