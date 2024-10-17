Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 39825943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Up 40.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

