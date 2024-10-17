Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.12). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 121,169 shares traded.

Sportech Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £8.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,680.00, a PEG ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Sportech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.